RUSSIAS FSB SAYS IT DETAINED TWO UKRAINIAN AGENTS IN CRIMEA

A regional body of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday it had detained two Ukrainian agents in Russian-annexed Crimea who had transferred information about Russian military facilities to Kyiv, the TASS state news agency reported.

The FSB said one of the men had provided information about the coordinates of air defence installations in the city of Kerch.

The Crimean Bridge, a key supply line for Russian troops fighting in Ukraine, runs from Kerch to Krasnodar Krai in southern Russia. Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and used it as one of the launch pads for what it call its "special military operation" in Ukraine, which began in February 2022.

The man, whom the FSB identified as a 45-year-old resident of Crimea, had also passed intelligence to Kyiv for use in launching missile strikes, the agency said.

The second detainee, a 43-year-old, had also offered to help the Ukrainian defence ministry, TASS quoted the FSB as saying.









