Russia puts American, 72, on trial as alleged mercenary for Ukraine

A Moscow court has begun considering a criminal case against a 72-year-old American accused of fighting as a mercenary for Ukraine, Russia's state news agency RIA reported on Friday.

The man, identified as Stephen James Hubbard, was placed in pre-trial detention for six months, according to RIA.

The Izvestia newspaper, citing a prosecutor in court, said Hubbard was paid $1,000 after he signed a contract with a Ukrainian territorial defence unit in the city of Izyum in February 2022. He was captured by Russian forces that April, the newspaper said.

A spokesperson for the U.S. embassy in Moscow said it was aware of the detention of an American citizen, but declined further comment. The Ukrainian foreign ministry did not reply to messages seeking comment.

Reuters was not immediately able to contact a lawyer for Hubbard. Charges of mercenary activity carry between seven and 15 years in prison in Russia.

Hubbard's next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 3, a notice on the court website showed.

RIA said Hubbard, a native of Michigan, had moved to Ukraine in 2014 and lived for a time there with a woman.

In a public Facebook group, a woman identifying herself as Hubbard's sister said her brother had been "kidnapped up in the Ukraine" nearly three years ago.

The woman was not immediately available for comment.

Hubbard joins a list of at least nine Americans currently behind bars in Russia.

A Moscow court on Thursday rejected an appeal by another detained American, Joseph Tater against his pre-trial detention for allegedly assaulting a Russian police officer.







