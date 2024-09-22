Turkish lawmaker Tuba Durgut in UN speech: We must act for Gazan women and children

AK Party Istanbul MP Tuba Durgut addressed the international community, highlighting the dire living conditions of women and children in Gaza Strip during the Parliamentary Side Event organized as part of the United Nations Summit of the Future.

Held on September 21, 2024, in New York, the Parliamentary Side Event of the UN Summit of the Future brought together world leaders and parliamentarians. Representing Turkey, AK Party Istanbul MP Tuba Durgut drew attention to the inhumane conditions faced by women and children in Gaza during her impactful speech.

Durgut laid out the following keynotes in her UN speech:



"Over 60,000 pregnant women in the Gaza Strip are deprived of adequate nutrition and healthcare. Each month, around 5,000 women are forced to give birth in unsafe and inadequate conditions in terms of security and health. Women and children bear the heaviest burden of war."

Devastating Effects of War

Highlighting the devastating impact of the ongoing war in Gaza on women and children, Durgut emphasized that since October 7, thousands of women have been killed or disabled as a result of Israeli attacks. She also noted that, according to UN data, 14,500 children have lost their lives due to the severe conditions of war in Gaza.

"Why aren't we raising our voices enough for these women and children?" Durgut asked, stressing that the international community must not remain indifferent to this tragedy.

A Call to the International Community

In her speech, Durgut called on the international community to take greater responsibility and implement urgent measures to protect women and children.

"Women suffer the most in wars. It is our duty to ensure they live in peace."

Health and Hygiene Crisis in Gaza

Citing reports from UN Women, Durgut stated that women and children in Gaza are struggling to survive in overcrowded shelters, deprived of basic necessities. She highlighted that women in these shelters have extremely limited access to food, water, and hygiene products, posing a severe risk to human health.

"Women in Gaza are living under horrific conditions, such as increased rates of miscarriages and being forced to give birth in pain," Durgut said, adding that this situation undermines human dignity and wounds international conscience.

In closing her speech, Durgut called on world leaders and parliamentarians to take action for the women and children in Gaza:

"Women and children bear the highest cost of wars. We owe them a better future in return for this burden."



