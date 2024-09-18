An attack on Belarus would trigger World War III: Lukashenko

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko warned Tuesday that an attack on his country would trigger a third world war.

"I want to warn our opponents, our rivals, and those who do not understand yet: Don't do that. An attack on Belarus is the third world war," said Lukashenko, speaking at a forum in the capital Minsk.

"I have already said that Belarusian peacefulness should not be mistaken for weakness. When I say this, you don't think I'm bluffing or exaggerating. No, it's not. In this regard, we have something to answer like never before," he added.

Belarus is located "at the epicenter, at the crossroads of all paths" and the republic is the geographical center of Europe, and many wars passed through Belarusian lands, he noted.

"We will do everything to ensure that there is no more war on our land, neither in our generation nor in your generation. We, the older generation, are full of desire to give you a peaceful, beautiful, decent land. I swear to you that we have something to answer, we have everything necessary to make them think before moving in our direction," he said.

In past weeks, Belarusian authorities often complained about the concentration of Ukrainian troops on the border and expressed concern over Poland's military buildup.