Wildfires in Portugal claim 7 lives

Wildfires in central and northern Portugal claimed seven lives, and left 40 others injured, according to media reports.

Portugal has been battling wildfires that also threatened residential areas since the weekend.

While authorities tried to evacuate and protect residents in many towns under risk, seven people died, including three firefighters, and 40 people were injured, broadcaster SIC Noticias reported.

More than 100 municipalities were placed on maximum alert until Thursday.

As thick smoke clouds covered the Portuguese skies, authorities also reported some cases of arson.

Police arrested several suspects, including two women, for setting fire to the forests on Monday, according to statements issued on Tuesday.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday said the bloc would mobilize eight firefighting planes to help Portugal contain wildfires.



