US confirms Daesh leaders killed in joint raid in Western Iraq

US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed Friday that its forces and Iraq conducted a raid in Western Iraq that resulted in the deaths of 14 Daesh operatives on Aug. 29.

The operation targeted Daesh leaders and served to disrupt and degrade the terror group's ability to plan, organize and conduct attacks against Iraqi civilians, as well as US citizens, allies and partners throughout the region and beyond, CENTCOM said in a statement.

"As part of the on-going post-raid assessment, CENTCOM can confirm that four ISIS leaders were killed including: Ahmad Hamid Husayn Abd-al-Jalil al-Ithawi, responsible for all operations in Iraq, Abu Hammam, responsible for overseeing all operations in Western Iraq, Abu-'Ali al-Tunisi, responsible for overseeing technical development, and Shakir Abud Ahmad al-Issawi, responsible for overseeing military operations in Western Iraq," it added.

Cmdr. Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla said CENTCOM remains committed to the enduring defeat of Daesh/ISIS, which continues to threaten the US, its allies and partners, and regional stability.









