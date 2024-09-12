WHO warns of worsening health crisis in Ukraine as winter approaches

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned Thursday that targeted attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure over the past six months have created serious health risks, with power outages during summer foreshadowing even more significant challenges this winter, including threats to vaccine storage and distribution.

Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, expressed grave concerns following his sixth visit to Ukraine, noting that the country is heading into its third winter amid the ongoing war after Russia's invasion.

"As of today, WHO has confirmed close to 2,000 attacks on health in Ukraine, including hospitals, health workers, and patients," Kluge said in a statement.

"Frequent summertime power outages are already taking a toll, with danger signs for the winter. For example, by jeopardizing the storage and distribution of vaccines, if vaccine stocks cannot be used, we could see a rise in vaccine-preventable diseases."

Kluge further warned that the country's water systems, dependent on uninterrupted power, could also be at risk. Disruptions could lead to a rise in water and foodborne diseases. The lack of heating and ventilation during the winter could contribute to a spike in respiratory infections such as influenza and COVID-19.

THREAT OF ANTIMICROBIAL RESISTANCE



A critical concern for Ukraine, Kluge said, is the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), exacerbated by the ongoing conflict.

"The threat of antimicrobial resistance is very real within the context of war and humanitarian disaster," he emphasized, noting that improper antibiotic use among the wounded could lead to drug-resistant infections, with consequences that extend beyond Ukraine.

Kluge cited troubling stories of patients with wounds that refuse to heal due to AMR. "This could have possible consequences well beyond Ukraine if drugs are rendered useless," he said.

In response, WHO and Ukrainian health authorities are working to install generators and other vital equipment at health facilities across the country to mitigate power shortages.

"Recently, we launched a heating unit at Chuhuiv Central Hospital in the Kharkiv region, near the war's frontline, which was severely damaged in 2022," Kluge said. "This is just one of 15 such units WHO is installing in eight regions."

To combat antimicrobial resistance, Ukraine now has 100 laboratories conducting surveillance on drug-resistant bacteria, compared to just three in 2017.

MENTAL HEALTH AND ACCESS TO HEALTHCARE



Kluge also highlighted the mental health challenges that continue to escalate as the war drags on. "An estimated 10 million people are at risk of mental health problems in Ukraine, ranging from mild to severe," he said. "With the war approaching its three-year mark, these challenges are only growing, and the winter season could worsen the situation."

Additionally, a WHO health needs assessment revealed that 8% of households in Ukraine currently do not have access to a primary healthcare facility. Access to medicines remains a critical issue, with more than 80% of households reporting difficulty obtaining medications, and 6% saying they lack access to essential medicines altogether.

"One-third of respondents also said they don't have enough money to buy medicines," Kluge added.