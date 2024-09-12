Israeli president visits Albania to discuss ties, regional developments

Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Albania to discuss ties as well as the latest developments in the Balkans and the Middle East, Albanian media reported Thursday.

President Bajram Begaj said Herzog's visit presents a good opportunity to find new opportunities to further cooperation between the two countries, according to public broadcaster RTSH.

Praising the strong historical ties between Albanians and Jews as well as cordial relations between Albania and Israel, he maintained that Israel's decision to recognize Kosovo was a very important decision with strategic repercussions.

Begaj also affirmed that Albania fully supports the plan presented by U.S. President Joe Biden, which he said would lead to a lasting cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, the release of all hostages, increased humanitarian aid into Gaza, as well as diplomatic talks, as the only option leading to a solution to the conflict.

Herzog met Prime Minister Edi Rama before meeting with Behaj.