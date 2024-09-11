Israeli killing of Turkish American activist 'unprovoked and unjustified': U.S. envoy to UN

The U.S. ambassador to the UN denounced on Wednesday Israel's killing of a Turkish American activist in the occupied West Bank, calling it "unprovoked and unjustified."

"The killing of American citizen Ayşenur Eygi was unprovoked and unjustified. No one should lose their life for speaking out and attending a protest," Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, a dual Turkish-U.S. national, was killed by Israeli forces during a protest last Friday against illegal Israeli settlements in the town of Beita, outside of Nablus.

She had arrived in the West Bank to volunteer with the International Solidarity Movement as part of an effort to support and safeguard Palestinian farmers.

Thomas-Greenfield reiterated U.S. President Joe Biden's stance, emphasizing that "there must be full accountability," and urged Israel to take additional steps to ensure such incidents are not repeated.

Eygi, born in Antalya, Türkiye in 1998, moved to the U.S. with her family when she was an infant and graduated in June from the University of Washington, where she studied psychology and Middle Eastern languages and cultures.