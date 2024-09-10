Top U.S. , UK diplomats to make joint trip to Ukraine this week

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Tuesday that they will travel to Kyiv this week to demonstrate their "commitment to Ukraine."

During a joint press conference in London, Lammy said: "Today, I can confirm that Tony and I will be traveling to Kyiv this week, the first joint visit of this kind for well over a decade."

"We are the closest of allies, so I'm delighted that we will travel together, demonstrating our commitment to Ukraine," he added.

For his part, Blinken also mentioned the planned trip, pointing out that it is "a critical moment" for Ukraine.

He also said the U.S. will announce further sanctions on Iran later Tuesday, including additional measures on Iran's national carrier Iran Air.

Blinken arrived in London on Monday, and along with Lammy, the two launched the UK-U.S. Strategic Dialogue early Tuesday to deliver a deeper special relationship.