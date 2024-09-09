Chinese Premier Li Qiang set to visit Saudi Arabia, UAE

Chinese Premier Li Qiang is set to visit Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), an official statement said on Monday.

Li will visit Riyadh at the invitation of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, said China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning. They will co-chair the fourth meeting of the high-level Chinese-Saudi joint committee.

Li will also visit the UAE at the invitation of Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The trip begins on Tuesday from Saudi Arabia, and will conclude on Friday with meetings in the UAE.