Russia claims taking control of city in Ukraine’s Donetsk region

Russia on Sunday claimed it took control of a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, where Moscow continues its offensive along multiple fronts.

A statement by the Defense Ministry said its forces took control of the city of Novohrodivka, located about 14 kilometers (8.6 miles) southeast of the city of Pokrovsk, a key logistics hub in the region.

Ukrainian officials have yet to respond to Russia's claim, and independent confirmation of the development remains difficult due to the ongoing conflict.

Russia has frequently reported gains in recent months as it continues its offensive in Donetsk, with the area around Pokrovsk seeing heightened activity.

The broader situation in the region, however, remains fluid, with intense fighting continuing.