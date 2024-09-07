TÜRKIYE PLEDGES FULL SUPPORT FOR KOSOVOS INTERNATIONAL RECOGNITION: FOREIGN MINISTER

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday reaffirmed Türkiye's strong support for an "independent and sovereign" Kosovo.

Fidan referred to Kosovo as "the heirloom of our ancestors" and expressed confidence in strengthening bilateral cooperation, in an X post about his recent visit to the Balkan nation.

He emphasized Türkiye's commitment to Kosovo's prosperity and stability and added the cooperation "will get stronger day by day."

On Kosovo's efforts to gain broader international recognition as a sovereign state, Fidan said: "We fully support them on this path."

"The Balkans will rise with the sweat of Balkan peoples' own brow," said Fidan.

- FIDAN MEETS TURKISH COMMUNITY IN KOSOVO

During his "productive visit," Fidan met officials in Pristina and engaged with Turkish communities in Prizren and Mamusha.

Fidan's itinerary included meetings with Kosovo's Minister of Regional Development Fikrim Damka and a visit to Turkish military facilities.

He was also briefed on the construction of Pristina's Central Mosque by Grand Mufti Naim Ternava.

Speaking in Mamusha, Fidan said: "As Türkiye, we attach great importance to Kosovo's unity, integrity, security, peace and prosperity."

Türkiye is doing its best to ensure that Kosovo can provide services to its citizens with facilities, capabilities and infrastructure, he added.

Pointing out that Türkiye supports peace and negotiation efforts in the region, Fidan said: "It is in the interest of all of us that peace and stability come to the region."

Earlier, Fidan met with Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani and Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

He also visited the NATO-led Kosova Force (KFOR) headquarters in Pristina and received a briefing from Maj. Gen. Ozkan Ulutas, commander of the KFOR mission.

Türkiye recognized Kosovo on Feb. 18, 2008, one day after it declared independence, making it one of the first countries to do it.

Türkiye's Coordination Office in Pristina, operational since 1999, was upgraded to an embassy following Kosovo's independence.