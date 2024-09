News World Ukraine Cabinet reshuffle expected as three ministers quit

A Cabinet reshuffle is expected in Ukraine as three ministers have recently submitted their resignations. According to parliamentary speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk's Facebook post on Tuesday, these requests will be reviewed during the upcoming parliamentary session.

The ministers in question are Olexander Kamyshin, who is responsible for the defence industry, Justice Minister Denys Maliuska and Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets.



Vitaly Koval, the head of the State Property Fund responsible for privatization, also wants to leave office.



The parliamentary group leader of the presidential party Servants of the People, David Arakhamia, announced further changes to the Cabinet were coming.



According to Arakhamia, there will be new appointments to more than half of all ministries. The final list will be announced at the parliamentary group meeting on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, the head of electricity grid operator Ukrenergo will also need replacing following reports that its head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi was dismissed by the state-owned company's board of directors.



Kudrytskyi headed Ukrenergo since 2020, but was recently blamed for inadequate protective measures for the country's substations against Russian drone and missile attacks.



Since a massive Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure at the beginning of last week, Ukraine has again experienced hours of unplanned power outages.



Ukraine has been fending off a Russian invasion for over two and a half years. The government under Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has been in office since March 2020.