Saudi company denies U.S. reports about Houthi attack on its ship in Red Sea

A Saudi maritime shipping company denied on Tuesday U.S. reports that one of its ships was attacked by Yemen's Houthi group in the Red Sea.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Monday that the Houthis attacked two crude oil-laden tankers -- the Panama- flagged/owned, Greek-operated MV Blue Lagoon I and the Saudi-flagged, owned and operated MV Amjad -- with two ballistic missiles.

"We unequivocally confirm that Amjad was not targeted and suffered no injuries or damage," the Saudi National Shipping Company (Bahri) said in a statement.

"The ship remains fully operational and is heading to its planned destination without interruption," it added.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree confirmed that his group had attacked the Panama-flagged MV Blue Lagoon I for breaching a Houthi embargo on vessels entering Israeli ports. He, however, did not mention any attack on the Saudi-flagged ship.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

The Houthis have been targeting Israeli-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under a brutal Israeli onslaught that killed nearly 40,800 people since Oct. 7 last year.

Earlier this year, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced a multinational mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to counter Houthi attacks.