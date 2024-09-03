Airlines suspend flights as Middle East tensions rise

Concerns over a wider conflict in the Middle East have prompted international airlines to suspend flights to the region or to avoid affected air space.

Below are some of the airlines that have adjusted services to and from the region:

AIR ALGERIE

The Algerian airline suspended flights to and from Lebanon until further notice.

AIRBALTIC

Latvia's airBaltic cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until Sept. 15 based on the flights available on its website.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

KLM cancelled all flights to and from Tel Aviv until Oct. 26.

Air France resumed service on Aug. 27, based on flight status information on its website.

The Franco-Dutch group's low-cost unit Transavia cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until March 31, 2025, and flights to Amman and Beirut until Nov. 3.

AIR INDIA

The Indian flag carrier suspended scheduled flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.

CATHAY PACIFIC

Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv until March 27, 2025.

DELTA AIR LINES

The U.S. carrier paused flights between New York and Tel Aviv through Oct. 31.

EASYJET

The UK budget airline stopped flying to and from Tel Aviv in April and will resume flights on March 30, 2025, a spokesperson said.

IAG

Spanish low-cost carrier Vueling cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv and Amman until Oct. 26.

ITA AIRWAYS

Italy's ITA Airways extended the suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv until and including Sept. 4.

LOT

The Polish flag carrier suspended flights to Tel Aviv until Sept. 4 and to Beirut until Sept. 2.

LUFTHANSA GROUP

The German airline group, which includes carriers such as Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines, extended its suspension of flights to Tel Aviv and Tehran until Sept. 4, with flights to Beirut suspended until Sept. 30. It resumed flights to Amman and Erbil from Aug. 27.

Lufthansa will resume flights to Tel Aviv from Sept. 5; flights to Beirut will remain suspended up to and including Sept. 30.

Swiss International Air Lines, also a part of the Lufthansa Group, separately said it had suspended flights to Beirut until the end of October.

RYANAIR

Europe's biggest budget airline cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until Sept. 30, citing "operational restrictions".

SUNEXPRESS

SunExpress, a joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, suspended flights to Beirut through Dec. 17.

UNITED AIRLINES

The Chicago-based airline suspended flights to Tel Aviv for the foreseeable future due to security reasons.

LEBANESE AIRSPACE ALERTS

Britain advised UK airlines not to enter Lebanese airspace from Aug. 8 until Nov. 4 citing "potential risk to aviation from military activity".









