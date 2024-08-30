Iran-backed groups target U.S. base in Syria with kamikaze drones: Reports

Iran-backed factions in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province attempted to launch an attack on a U.S. military base, reports said Thursday.

Local sources said that during the night, the groups targeted the U.S. base in the Conoco gas field with kamikaze drones.

The base's air defense systems successfully intercepted and destroyed the drones before they could reach their targets.

There has been no official response from the U.S. on the incident.

Since October last year, US military bases in Syria's Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor provinces have been increasingly targeted by rocket attacks and kamikaze drones.

In Deir ez-Zor, the area east of the Euphrates River remains under the control of the U.S.-backed PKK/YPG, while the provincial center and surrounding rural areas are controlled by the Bashar al-Assad regime and Iran-backed factions.