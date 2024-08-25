Irregular migrants swim from Morocco to Spanish enclave of Ceuta

More than 15 minors swam to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, local media reported on Saturday.

A large group of irregular migrants tried to swim to Spain early in the morning, taking advantage of a dense fog, Ceuta's local government told the Spanish press.

Authorities reported that most of the irregular migrants were "pushed back" to Morocco by the Spanish gendarmerie, but that more than 15 minors among them entered Ceuta, although the exact number is not known.

As irregular migration has surged in the region, it was reported on Aug. 22 that about 350 migrants attempted to swim across the border, with four children and 12 adults entering illegally.

On Aug. 23, Juan Vivas, the leader of autonomous Ceuta, complained to the press about occupancy in migrant shelters exceeding 422%.

Vivas earlier urged the central government to extend urgent aid.

Over 650 migrants entered Ceuta this year, including 230 in August alone.

Irregular migration from North and West Africa to Spain has surged 66.2% in the past year, with the Canary Islands-some 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) from mainland Spain, in the Atlantic Ocean, but part of the country-seeing the most arrivals.

From Jan. 1 to Aug. 15, some 31,155 migrants entered Spain, according to the country's Interior Ministry.