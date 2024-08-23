US forces destroy Iranian-backed Houthi drones over Red Sea, Yemen

US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces on Thursday intercepted and destroyed three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) operated by Iranian-backed Houthi forces.

Two of the UAVs were downed over the Red Sea, while the third was neutralized in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen, according to an official statement from CENTCOM.

The UAVs were identified as posing a clear and imminent threat to US and coalition forces, as well as merchant vessels operating in the region. CENTCOM took decisive action to eliminate these threats in order to protect freedom of navigation and ensure the safety and security of international waters for US, coalition, and commercial vessels.

The statement highlighted that the latest operation underscores the ongoing commitment of US forces to maintaining stability and security in the region amid heightened tensions with Iranian-backed groups.

The escalation comes amid an ongoing Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip, which has resulted in more than 40,000 Palestinian deaths following an attack on Oct. 7 by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas that killed 1,139 people.

















