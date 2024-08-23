Lufthansa extends suspension of flights to Tel Aviv, Tehran until Sept. 2

German airline Lufthansa announced on Friday that it is extending the suspension of flights to Tehran and Tel Aviv until Sept. 2 due to security concerns.

Flights to Lebanon's capital Beirut were halted until at least Sept. 30 amid heightened tensions in the region, and fears of a new war between Israel and Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, flights to Jordan's capital Amman and Iraqi city of Erbil, which were suspended earlier this month, will be resumed from Aug. 27, according to the Lufthansa statement.

The decision comes as diplomatic efforts of the US, Qatar, and Egypt continue to persuade Israel and Hamas to reach a cease-fire in Gaza, with the hope that this could also de-escalate the tensions between Iran and Israel.

Israel has been bracing for retaliation from Iran and Hezbollah in response to the recent assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran's capital Tehran, and Hezbollah military leader Fouad Shukr in Beirut.