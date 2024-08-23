German police confirm officers 'involved' in Spain beating of driver

Off-duty German policemen were indeed "involved" in the alleged beating of a cab driver on the Spanish island of Mallorca, a spokeswoman for the police department in the western German city of Essen confirmed on Friday.The spokeswoman emphasized, however, that it is not yet clear whether the off-duty police officers from Essen are listed as witnesses or suspects to the attack on the cab driver on the Spanish island.She also declined to comment on the number of Essen policemen involved in the incident.Sources told DPA that several Essen police officers were on holiday together on Mallorca, a very popular destination for German tourists known for its beaches and rowdy nightlife.Dpa has learned that at least two of the Essen policemen are expected to be listed as suspects once Mallorca police complete their investigation.All of the Germans involved in the alleged beating were allowed to travel back to Germany.According to earlier information from the Spanish police, there had been an argument between the German holidaymakers and a 71-year-old cab driver after one of the Germans could not find his mobile phone at the end of the ride back to their hotel.The Germans reportedly accused the cab driver of having stolen the phone, a charge the driver vehemently denied in an interview with reporters from his hospital bed in Mallorca, where he is being treated for broken bones and other injuries.