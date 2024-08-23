British man found dead from dog bite injuries

A 33-year-old British man was found dead from dog bite injuries behind his home shortly after midnight on Wednesday, local press reports said on Friday.

Police in the West Midlands said the man had been caring for his brother's dogs at a residence in Rubery, a suburb of Birmingham, when he was attacked by at least one of the animals, according to SkyNews.

The incident, which occurred shortly after Wednesday midnight, led to the seizure of two dogs at the scene, believed to be American bulldogs.

These dogs are not classified as a banned breed in the UK.

Authorities had initially launched a search for multiple dogs thought to be involved in the attack, prompting an urgent appeal to the public for assistance.

A photo of one of the dogs was released on Thursday to aid in the search.

The police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, with particular attention on whether more dogs were involved and how the attack happened.

The incident has sparked discussions on the responsibilities of dog owners, especially when it comes to handling potentially dangerous breeds.

West Midlands Police have urged residents to stay alert and report any loose dogs in the area as the investigation continues.