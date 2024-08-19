UK rejects Israeli media reports that Netanyahu refused to meet with top British diplomat

Britain's Foreign Office has rejected media reports in Israel claiming that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to meet last week with visiting British Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

Citing Israeli sources, Channel 13 News reported Friday that Netanyahu refused to meet with Lammy in response to the UK government's recent decision to withdraw its objections to the International Criminal Court (ICC) deciding on issuing arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Responding to a question from Anadolu on the reports, however, the Foreign Office said Sunday that "there were no plans to meet Prime Minister Netanyahu during this visit."

It added that during his recent visit alongside his French counterpart, Lammy met with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz and Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer "to reiterate the need for a cease-fire to see the safe release of all hostages amid growing regional escalation."

Last month, Britain said it would not proceed with efforts to question whether the ICC has jurisdiction to issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant.

This decision came after ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan announced in May that he had requested arrest warrants for them over war crimes.