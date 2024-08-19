Chechen ruler Kadyrov shows off Tesla Cybertruck

Chechen strongman, who has been sanctioned by the US and the EU for human rights violations, has bragged about a luxury truck by US carmakeron his Telegram channel.The head of Russia's semi-autonomous republic of Chechnya in the northern Caucasus claimed that he had received the Cyberbeast from Tesla boss Elon Musk."A truly invulnerable and fast animal," the Kremlin backed Kadyrov said in a Telegram post, which also featured a video.In the footage, Kadyrov drives around the Chechen capital Grozny in the vehicle, which fitted with a gun turret. The 47-year-old then poses by the gun mounted on top of the car wearing ammunition belts across his shoulders and over his chest.With a laugh, he said that the Cybertruck would soon be of use in Russia's war against neighbouring Ukraine. "I am sure this 'beast' will be of great use to our fighters," he said in the post.Kadyrov has been criticized internationally for serious human rights violations. Civil rights activists accuse the ardent supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin of murdering political opponents, torturing prisoners and kidnappings.The ruler himself fills public offices with relatives and repeatedly and demonstratively violates laws with the tacit approval of the Kremlin.In addition to the video of the Cybertruck, which costs upwards of $99,000, Kadyrov has been publishing images of Ukrainian war dead and prisoners of war.Like hundreds of members of the Russian power apparatus, he is subject to sanctions by the West.The video is also a reminder to the West that the rich and powerful in Russia are still able to obtain luxury goods that are not meant to be allowed into the country due to the sanctions.In the clip, Kadyrov thanked Musk, although it was not clear whether the vehicle was a gift. He also invited the tech billionaire to Chechnya."I express my sincere gratitude to Elon Musk! This is, of course, the strongest genius of our time and a specialist. A great man!" said Kadyrov.