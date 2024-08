US-Russian citizen Ksenia Karelina was sentenced to 12 years in prison for "treason" by a Russian court on Thursday, after allegedly donating a little over $50 to a pro-Ukraine charity.

"The court found Ksenia Karelina guilty of high treason and sentenced her to 12 years' imprisonment in a general regime colony," the Sverdlovsk Regional Court in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg said.