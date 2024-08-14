Spain condemns Israeli minister’s raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque complex

The Spanish government condemned on Wednesday Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's raid on the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem.

On Tuesday, the far-right minister, alongside more than 2,000 radical Israelis, stormed the complex, praying, waving flags and singing the national anthem, despite Jewish religious rights being banned at the holy sites.

In a video he filmed, Ben-Gvir said: "Our policy is to enable Jewish prayer." He also promised to "defeat Hamas" in Gaza.

In a statement, Spain's Foreign Ministry called this provocation an "unacceptable violation of the historic status quo of the Jerusalem Holy Sites."

Al-Aqsa Mosque is considered the third-holiest site in Islam. Jews refer to the area as the Temple Mount, believing it to be the location of two ancient Jewish temples.

Madrid followed the condemnation by several other countries and blocs, including the United States.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: "These provocative actions only exacerbate tensions at a pivotal moment when all focus should be on the ongoing diplomatic efforts to achieve a cease-fire agreement."







