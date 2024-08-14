Japanese Premier Kishida to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said early Wednesday that he will not seek reelection as head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), meaning he will step down at the end of his tenure after just under three years.

The LDP is due to hold an internal leadership contest next month amid debacles within the party, which has ruled Japan for the most part since World War II.

"In this (upcoming) presidential election, it is necessary to show the people that the LDP is changing, and the party is a new LDP," Kishida told a news conference broadcast by NHK from Tokyo.

"For this, transparent and open elections and free and vigorous debate are important. The most obvious first step to show that the LDP will change is for me to step aside."

In office since October 2021, Kishida's exit comes as the LDP is mired in a political funds scandal and amid evidence of the controversial Unification Church's links to ruling lawmakers.

The outgoing LDP leader made efforts towards reform inside the party by disbanding factions, but it did not help salvage falling Cabinet approval ratings, which have dropped as low as 20%

Kishida's decision not to run for the party's leadership means he will step down to pave the way for a new LDP leader.