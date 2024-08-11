Ukraine says 2 killed in overnight Russian missile attack on capital Kyiv

At least two people were killed in an overnight Russian missile attack on Ukraine's capital Kyiv, the country's national emergency service said on Sunday.

A statement by Ukraine's State Emergency Service said that a man and child were both killed after fragments of a downed missile fell on private residential buildings in the Kyiv region's Brovary district.

The statement further said that three people, including a 13-year-old, were also seriously injured due to the incident.

Kyiv Governor Ruslan Kravchenko said in a statement on Telegram that the alarm sounded due to the air attack, which also involved drones, lasted for almost eight hours, expressing that there were no direct hits to residential and critical infrastructure in the region.

Kravchenko further said two private homes were destroyed in two different districts of the Kyiv region due to falling debris, adding that another six were damaged in the same two districts.

Meanwhile, Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said on Telegram that the overnight strikes were the second such attack on the country's capital since the beginning of the month.

Popko further said that several dozens of drones were already launched in Ukraine, with some trying to attack Kyiv after conducting "complex maneuvers."

"All enemy attack drones were shot down in the airspace of the capital of Ukraine by the forces and means of air defense," he went on to say.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the number of missiles and drones launched over the country. Russian authorities have yet to comment on the attack.





