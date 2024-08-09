Prof. Kibaroğlu: "Fidan Represents the 'New Figure' in Foreign Policy: Both Diplomat and Intelligence Official"

Prof. Dr. Mustafa Kibaroğlu, a former professor of Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, stated that "individuals who can combine both diplomatic and intelligence identities are becoming increasingly important in foreign policy,".

He emphasized that "Hakan Fidan is able to utilize these two qualities together in the most efficient way. This is a significant advantage for Türkiye."

Prof. Dr. Mustafa Kibaroğlu, who supervised Fidan's master's and doctoral theses, mentioned, "In the coming period, there will be a need for individuals with academic knowledge, diplomatic skills, and an understanding of intelligence who can act according to the realities of that world. Türkiye has this capability."

In an interview with the Intelligence Report (Istihbarat Raporu) magazine for its third issue, Kibaroğlu highlighted, "Today, even though the United States has zero communication with Russia on many issues, it still sources a significant portion of its enriched uranium needs from Russia. However, when we purchase S-400s from Russia, we are subjected to CAATSA sanctions by the U.S." He pointed out that, in the post-Cold War era, there are no longer clear reference points that restrict, guide, or determine the actions of states.

Kibaroğlu noted that situations now arise where states may need to act based on real-time intelligence to protect their interests. He emphasized the need for individuals who can both produce intelligence and calculate its political consequences, suggesting that "a fusion of intelligence and diplomacy is necessary, and a new type of individual must be developed."

Kibaroğlu underlined that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan effectively combines these two qualities, stating, "This is a significant advantage for Türkiye. Intelligence is at the very heart of foreign policy-making. The biggest challenge in foreign policy is accessing real information in real-time and in sufficient time. Foreign policy is about protecting national interests beyond borders. Therefore, you are in a competition beyond your own borders. That's why, while extending one hand to cooperate with the other side, you need to have a weapon in your other hand to protect yourself."





