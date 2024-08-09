Nagasaki marks 79th anniversary of US atomic bombing with moment of silence

Japan's historic port city of Nagasaki solemnly observed a moment of silence Friday to mark the 79th anniversary of its atomic bombing by the United States during World War II.

At 11.02 a.m. local time (0202GMT), the exact moment in 1945 when a USAAF B-29 airplane released the plutonium bomb codenamed "Fat Man" over Nagasaki, the city fell silent in remembrance.

The tragic event is especially significant as Nagasaki remains the last place in history to have suffered an atomic bomb attack.

The commemoration was marred by controversy, as several ambassadors withdrew from the peace ceremony following the city's decision not to invite Israel.

Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki said the decision was "not politically motivated."

US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel and British Ambassador to Japan Julia Longbottom are skipping the ceremony in response to Nagasaki not inviting Israel.

Japan has also not invited Russia as well as Belarus to these events since Moscow launched its "special military operation" against Ukraine in February 2022.