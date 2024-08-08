US faces protests in Japan for opposing Nagasaki’s refusal to invite Israel

Scores of pro-Palestine protesters gathered outside Washington's diplomatic mission in Tokyo to protest the US' opposition to the Nagasaki government's decision to keep Israel away from an event to commemorate the 1945 nuclear bombing of Japan.

Videos posted on social media platform X showed protesters chanting pro-Palestine and anti-Israel slogans and police stopping them from approaching the embassy building.

Carrying tri-color Palestinian flags, the protesters could be heard chanting "Free Gaza", "No occupation", and "Yes liberation" in a video posted by peace activist Thoton Akimoto, who has been vocal against Israeli invasion of Gaza.

Another video posted by @kojiskojis showed the protesters carrying banners and placards emblazoned with anti-Israel slogans.

A video posted on the same account showed the protesters assembling outside the British Embassy in Tokyo and raising pro-Palestine slogans.

The local government in Nagasaki province declared Wednesday it will not invite Israel to its annual conference to commemorate US nuclear bombing of Japan, a move that irked G7 nations, except for Japan.

An unfazed Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki said the decision was "not politically motivated."

There would be no change to the decision, Suzuki said, recalling his government's move to not invite Israeli officials to its annual event scheduled for Friday in southwestern Nagasaki.

In a coordinated move against Suzuki's decision, envoys of the US, the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and the EU-G7 members-may not attend the government event in Nagasaki.

They have linked their presence with an invitation to Israel, which Nagasaki has refused.

One of the G7 members, Japan-the host and victim of the US nuclear bombing-has not said anything yet about the issue.

Local governments in the twin cities have held annual events since World War II, after the US dropped nuclear bombs on Hiroshima, the site of the world's first atomic bomb, on Aug. 6, 1945, and then Nagasaki on Aug. 9, resulting in at least 140,000 deaths by the end of that year.

Japan is commemorating the 79th anniversary of the atrocity this year.

Suzuki's decision has drawn wide support, particularly among young people.

Japan does not recognize a Palestinian state but hosts the General Mission of Palestine in Tokyo.

The deputy chief of the Palestinian mission will attend the Nagasaki event.