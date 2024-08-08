UN Human Rights Office calls video of Israeli soldiers sexually abusing Palestinian detainee 'shocking'

The UN Human Rights Office called new footage "shocking" on Thursday that showed Israeli soldiers sexually abusing a Palestinian detainee at the Sde Teiman detention camp.

"It is one of many seen in recent months involving gross violations against Palestinian detainees by Israel, including acts of ill-treatment, torture, sexual violence and rape," spokesperson Jeremy Laurence told Anadolu.

He said a recent report by his office highlights "several gross violations of international human rights and humanitarian laws, including sexual and gender-based violence against people deprived of their liberty, some of which may amount to war crimes."

"Israel must ensure prompt, independent and effective investigations into all allegations of violations, which we believe are widespread, and ensure that perpetrators are held to account," he said.

Laurence noted that the office regularly raised concerns that impunity has been a "long-standing problem" in Israel in the context of violations against Palestinians in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

"In view of this, remedies at the international level are also necessary to address the accountability gap," he said. "We again reiterate our call on Israel to give immediate access to independent monitoring bodies, such as the ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross) and OHCHR (UN Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights), to all places of detention," he added.

Israeli media outlets showed a video of Israeli soldiers allegedly raping a Palestinian detainee at the Sde Teiman Prison in the Negev desert in southern Israel.

10 soldiers were arrested late last month for the alleged rape of a Palestinian detained in the detention center, with three being released Sunday after new evidence emerged.

Several reports emerged of severe abuses against Palestinian detainees since the start of Israel's current offensive against the Gaza Strip in early October.

Israel's Supreme Court is considering a petition filed by Israeli human rights organizations regarding the treatment of Palestinian detainees at the prison, where detainees from Gaza face torture and medical neglect.

Israeli authorities often claim to investigate such incidents, but tangible results are rarely seen.

The incident sparked actions from far-right Israeli groups, which included an MP, a minister and demonstrators raiding a military court building to protest measures against the soldiers.