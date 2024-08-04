Israel has ‘influential networks’ inside Iran - lawmaker

Israel is cooperating with "influential networks" inside Iran, an Iranian parliamentarian said on Sunday amid rising tensions following the July 31 assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

"There are networks of influence for Israel in Iran, and there are evil centers in Iran with which the Israelis cooperate and are part of the Mossad's operations," Abolfazl Zohrevand, a member of the parliament's Security Committee, said in statements carried by the Iranian Labor News Agency (ILNA).

Zohrevand, a former diplomat to Afghanistan, criticized what he called inadequate security measures surrounding Haniyeh.

"He (Haniyeh) should have been provided with better and reasonable protection," he added.

Blaming both Israel and the US for Haniyeh's assassination, Zohrevand condemned the attack as "a violation of international law."

On Saturday, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iran's new president, was assassinated by a short-range projectile fired from outside his residence.

Hamas and Iran have accused Israel of carrying out Haniyeh's assassination, while Tel Aviv has not confirmed or denied its responsibility.









