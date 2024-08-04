Bus carrying Chinese tourists crashes in Italy, killing one

A serious accident involving a tourist bus in Italy left one person dead and many others injured on Sunday, according to the Italian news agency ANSA.The bus hit the beginning of a crash barrier on a motorway not far from the city of Arezzo in Tuscany for reasons that remain unclear, according to ANSA.Pictures taken by the fire brigade show how the windscreen of the bus was literally pierced by the crash barrier.According to the regional president of Tuscany, Eugenio Giani, the occupants of the coach were Chinese tourists.Of the 45 people on board the bus, 25 were injured, including two seriously, according to ANSA.Rescue workers had difficulties getting some of the passengers out of the bus, which was wedged in the crash barrier, but were ultimately able to free them all, according to authorities.