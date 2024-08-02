Prisoner exchange coordinated by Türkiye marks largest post-World War II swap in history

A major prisoner exchange coordinated by Türkiye and involving seven other countries went down in history on Thursday as the biggest prisoner swap since World War II.

According to security sources, the process that resulted in the transfer of 26 prisoners began when the US, Russia, and Germany asked for assistance from Türkiye, a country that has had success in mediating previous such exchanges.

As part of the exchange, the 26 individuals were transported to the Turkish capital Ankara on seven aircraft — one each from Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway and Russia, and two from the US, according to security sources. Belarus was also involved in the swap.

Ten hostages, including two children, were transferred to Russia, while 13 were sent to Germany, and three to the US.

Once Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT), which led the initiative, secured agreement between the parties, the operation was set into motion.

The exchange was to take place at Ankara Esenboga Airport, where, in the early hours of Thursday morning, the MIT took heightened security measures in preparation for the operation, which was conducted without disrupting the routine workflow at the facility.

The exchange began at 4.05 p.m. local time (1305GMT) with the landing of the first plane from Slovenia. The actual transfer of prisoners began with the subsequent arrival of planes from Poland, Norway, Russia, Germany, and the US.

The main priority throughout the operation was the security of the 26 people to be exchanged.

First, 10 people to be handed over to Russia were escorted off the planes. Then, Russia facilitated the transfer of the 16 individuals they were releasing.

After the completion of mutual confirmation procedures and health checks under the MIT's supervision, 10 people were transferred to the Russian plane returning to Moscow, three to the US plane returning to Washington, and 13 to the German plane.

With the departure of the three planes, the MIT's historic exchange operation was successfully completed.







