Erdoğan: assassination of Haniyeh is a cowardly act aimed at intimidating Palestinians

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a condolence message due to the martyrdom of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in a cowardly assassination:

"I strongly condemn and denounce the treacherous assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, Head of the Hamas Political Bureau, in Tehran.



This assassination is a cowardly act aimed at sabotaging the Palestinian Cause, the glorious resistance of Gaza, and the just struggle of our Palestinian brothers, as well as demoralizing and intimidating Palestinians."

*"ZIONIST BARBARISM WILL NOT ACHIEVE ITS GOALS AS IT HAS NOT IN THE PAST"*

In his message, President Erdoğan emphasized, "Zionist barbarism will not achieve its goals as it has not in the past":

"The purpose of the vile attacks previously carried out against Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, Abdul Aziz al-Rantisi, and many other Gazan political figures is the same as the purpose of the assassination of my brother Ismail Haniyeh; however, Zionist barbarism will not achieve its goals as it has not in the past."

*"AS TÜRKİYE, WE WILL CONTINUE TO SUPPORT OUR PALESTINIAN BROTHERS WITH ALL OUR MEANS AND STRENGTH"*

President Erdoğan stated, "With a stronger stance from the Islamic world and the unity of humanity, God willing, the oppression and genocide in Gaza, primarily the terror Israel spreads in our region, will surely end, and our region and the world will find peace.

For this purpose, Türkiye will continue to try all ways, push all doors, and support our Palestinian brothers with all our means and strength. We will continue to work for the establishment of a free, sovereign, and independent State of Palestine based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital."

President Erdoğan concluded his message with the following words:

"I wish Allah's mercy on my brother Ismail Haniyeh, who was martyred as a result of the vile attack; patience to his family, and extend my condolences to our Gazan and Palestinian brothers and sisters and the Islamic world.

May Allah bless him with paradise and His beauty."









