Ukraine’s premier thanks Holy See for taking part in 1st peace summit in Switzerland

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal thanked the Holy See on Monday for participating in the Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland last month during an official visit to Kyiv by the Vatican's Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

"We discussed the establishment of a just peace for Ukraine, food security, the return of prisoners and Ukrainian children. In this context, I thanked the Holy See for participating in the First Peace Summit and supporting its decisions," Shmyhal said on Telegram following talks with Parolin.

Expressing his happiness in welcoming Parolin to Kyiv, Shmyhal said his visit to the country amid the Russia-Ukraine war is evidence of a "high level of attention to our state."

Shmyhal further expressed his appreciation for the Holy See's provision of humanitarian aid and its active participation in the process of returning deported Ukrainian children and prisoners.

"We also count on the participation and assistance of the Holy See in restoring the medical infrastructure in Ukraine," he added.

Representatives from 92 nations and eight international organizations attended the Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland in June.

It ended with the adoption of a final statement, which was not signed by some countries including Brazil, India, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

The communique covered three issues: Ukraine's grain exports, the safety of nuclear power stations, and the return of war prisoners.















