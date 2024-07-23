Spanish man sentenced to 18 years in prison for sending anti-Ukraine letter bombs

The 75-year-old Spanish man Pompeyo Gonzalez was sentenced on Tuesday to 18 years in prison for sending six letter bombs to high-profile targets in 2022.

"He acted with the aim of causing commotion in Spanish society and exerting pressure on the governments of Spain, the United States, and other entities to stop supporting Ukraine," Spain's National Court ruled, convicting him on terrorism and illegal explosives manufacturing charges.

In late 2022, months after the Ukraine war broke out, the mysterious letter bombs made international headlines.

The explosive packages reached the Spanish government building, Spain's Defense Ministry, the American and Ukraine embassies, Instalaza — an arms manufacturer — and Spanish satellite center within days.

The letter bombs were mostly deactivated by security, although the package addressed to the Ukrainian ambassador exploded inside the embassy, causing minor injuries to one staffer.

While there was much speculation as to whether the bombs were coming from someone with ties to Russia, Spanish police eventually tracked down Gonzalez.

He was arrested in January 2023.

The court ruled that he acted alone, but did hold an "affinity" with "Russian positions" and opposed Spain helping the Ukrainian military.

During the trial, Gonzalez and his lawyers argued that someone found the ingredients to manufacture the packages by going through his garbage, according to El Pais.

When asked why he was searching online for "letter bombs" "learn Russian in 10 days" and "where are tanks made in Spain," he said he was only trying to learn how to make sparklers.