Russia began implementing entry restrictions on 14 settlements in the Belgorod region, which borders northeastern Ukraine, starting Tuesday.

Security checkpoints will be installed in 14 different settlements of the region as of today, according to multiple Russian media reports that cited last week's statement by Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

The restrictions announced in a video address on Telegram last Tuesday affect five border districts: Belgorodsky, Borisovsky, Grayvoronsky, Krasnoyaruzhsky, and Shebekinsky.

Among the measures outlined by Gladkov are the installation of security checkpoints at the entrances of populated areas and a prohibition on the entry of public transport, including taxis. Anyone wishing to enter must notify local authorities in advance.

Gladkov also stated that women and children would be prohibited from entering these localities, while adult men would be allowed entry only under strict regulations.

"I hope that you will agree that it is certainly unacceptable to allow women and children into populated areas that are shelled every day," he said.

The southern region has faced daily air attacks and shelling by the Ukrainian military, primarily targeting settlements on or near the bilateral border.

The region's administrative capital, located about 79 kilometers (49 miles) from Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, has also been targeted by such attacks.