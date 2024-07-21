Türkiye rules out fresh Cyprus talks unless 2 sides negotiate 'as equals'

Türkiye does not see any fresh negotiation process starting on the Cyprus issue without both sides on the island sitting down and rising from talks "as equals," Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday.

"Frankly, we don't see the possibility of starting a new negotiation process in Cyprus without establishing an equation where both sides sit at the table as equals and leave as equals," Erdoğan told reporters on his return flight from an official visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Commenting on recent remarks by Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, calling Turks "occupiers," Erdoğan said the comment "could not be more impudent," urging Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to put Dendias "in his place."

Erdoğan also urged against moves escalating tensions in Cyprus, adding that "complicity in massacres in Israel would serve neither Greek Cypriots nor Greece."

He said that Türkiye would not shy away from constructing naval bases or other maritime structures in Northern Cyprus if this proves "necessary."

"We also have sea," he added.