Bangladesh top court reverses jobs quota plan after street violence

According to BBC Bangla, Bangladesh's supreme court has mostly overturned a recent ruling to reinstate a civil service quota program, which sparked violent confrontations between protesters and the government.

Under the Supreme Court of Bangladesh's ruling, 93% of all appointments are to be based on merit with immediate effect, with 5% going to descendants of soldiers who fought for Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan in 1971 and 2% to people from ethnic minorities or with disabilities.



The original quota system reserved more than half of public sector jobs for such groups. It was seen as favouring supporters of long-serving Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League.



The higher quotas were scrapped in 2018, but reinstated by a lower court last month, the broadcaster said.



More than 100 people have died in the violence that erupted on Tuesday, BBC Bangla reported, citing the Prothom Alo and The Daily Star newspapers. Recent reports from the country's media could not be called up online after the government imposed a curfew and communications blackout.



The broadcaster reported that at least 50 people had been killed on Friday alone. The curfew was to be eased for two hours on Sunday afternoon to allow people to get supplies.



Unemployment and inflation are high in the country of more than 170 million inhabitants.











