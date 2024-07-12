News World Thieves steal 17-tons pf salmon from lorry in Germany

On Thursday, authorities in Germany announced that a group of unidentified thieves had stolen an entire truck filled with salmon while it was making its way from Denmark to Poland.

On Tuesday evening, police officers discovered the empty articulated lorry in the northern German town of Norderstedt after the Polish trucking company determined its position using GPS.



The 17-ton load of salmon is worth more than €100,000 ($109,000), according to police.



Investigators believe that the entire load of looted salmon was transferred to another vehicle at the spot where the stolen lorry was discovered.











