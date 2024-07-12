News
Thieves steal 17-tons pf salmon from lorry in Germany
Published July 12,2024
Unidentified thieves have stolen an entire lorry load of salmon that was en route from Denmark to Poland, police in Germany revealed on Thursday.
On Tuesday evening, police officers discovered the empty articulated lorry in the northern German town of Norderstedt after the Polish trucking company determined its position using GPS.
The 17-ton load of salmon is worth more than €100,000 ($109,000), according to police.
Investigators believe that the entire load of looted salmon was transferred to another vehicle at the spot where the stolen lorry was discovered.