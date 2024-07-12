HUNGARIAN PREMIER LAUDS TÜRKIYES PEACE EFFORTS IN RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Wednesday lauded Türkiye's role in peace efforts since the Ukraine war began, emphasizing President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's unique success in brokering a grain deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Orban highlighted Erdoğan's diplomatic achievements in a video on his social media account following their meeting on the sidelines of NATO's 75th anniversary event in Washington.

Hungarian premier described his own diplomatic visits to Ukraine, Russia, and China as a "peace mission," and said his efforts continued by engaging with Erdoğan.

The war in Ukraine has reached a brutal level, making peace initiatives essential, Orban stated.

Commending Türkiye's "indispensable" role in peace talks, he noted Erdoğan's unique success in negotiating the Black Sea grain deal. "President Erdoğan was the only successful statesman who was able to conclude a Russian-Ukrainian agreement," he added.

Despite the significant divide between the warring parties, Orban stressed joint efforts by peace advocates could advance towards a resolution, asking the Turkish president to support Hungary's peace mission.























