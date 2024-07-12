China, Russia carry out joint military drills

China and Russia started a joint military exercise at sea in early July, the Chinese Defense Ministry said Friday.

The Joint Sea-2024 exercise is taking place in the waters and airspace adjacent to Zhanjiang, located in south China's Guangdong Province, the ministry said in a written statement.

The drill is being done in line with the annual military engagement plan and bilateral agreement between the two armed forces, it added.

The ongoing maneuver aims to showcase the determination and capabilities of both parties in collectively addressing maritime security challenges and upholding global and regional peace and stability, a spokesman said.

But Japan has raised serious apprehensions about collaborative operations near its borders, citing national security concerns.

The joint exercises between China and Russia serve as a notable display of their strategic partnership, with analysts viewing it as a response to the escalating US military presence in the area.