BRAZIL CONDEMNS ISRAELS DECISION TO EXPAND SETTLEMENTS IN OCCUPIED WEST BANK

Brazil's Foreign Ministry issued a statement Tuesday condemning a plan by Israel to expand settlements in the occupied West Bank, calling it a "a flagrant violation of international law."

The ministry said the Brazilian government regrets Israel's arbitrary decision on June 27 to expand the illegal settlements, adding it is a threat to the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the establishment of lasting peace in the region.

Brazil also reiterated its support for a two-state solution within the 1967 borders that includes the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Israeli Cabinet last week approved steps proposed by far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich aimed at "legalizing" settlement outposts in the West Bank and imposing sanctions on the Palestinian Authority.

Israel's official broadcasting authority KAN reported on June 28 that the Israeli Security Cabinet approved Smotrich's plan to counter recognition of Palestinian statehood and actions against Israel in international courts.

















