Man throws Molotov cocktails at Norwegian Royal Palace in Oslo

According to authorities in Oslo, a male individual using an electric wheelchair allegedly launched multiple incendiary devices towards the Norwegian Royal Palace on Monday.

DPA WORLD Published July 08,2024

A man in an electric wheelchair threw several incendiary devices at the Norwegian Royal Palace in Oslo, police in the Norwegian capital city said on Monday.



The man initially told an eyewitness that he was carrying a bomb and then threw two Molotov cocktails towards the rear of the building, police said.



Flames erupted but were quickly extinguished. The situation is "under control," and the man was quickly apprehended, police said.



The motives behind the act remain unclear. Footage published by the newspaper Verdens Gang showed flames in front of a large palace door and police officers fighting the blaze with fire extinguishers.



The royal court told the broadcaster NRK that it is still unclear how extensive the damage is.



The Royal Palace, where King Harald V resides with his wife Queen Sonja, is located in the centre of Oslo. It is surrounded by the large Palace Park.











