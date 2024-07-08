EU foreign policy chief slams latest Israeli attack on UN school in Gaza

The EU foreign policy chief on Monday slammed the latest Israeli attack on a UN school in Gaza.

Saying he was appalled by the attack on the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) school, Josep Borrell said on X: "Civilians must be protected at all times. UN premises must not be misused, nor targeted by attacks."|

He also urged Hamas and Israel to agree to a ceasefire.

On Saturday, the Israeli military claimed that it targeted Hamas fighters inside the Al-Jaouni school in Nuseirat. This attack reportedly killed 16 Palestinians and injured 50 more.

During the war on Gaza, lacking any other haven, many Palestinian civilians have sought safe refuge on the grounds of schools.

During its offensive on Gaza, now into its ninth month, Israel has repeatedly hit civilian facilities such as schools, hospital, and places of worship. Under the rules of war, such facilities are off limits to attacks, which could be a war crime.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

Over 38,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 88,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.



