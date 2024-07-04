U.S. president, Israeli premier discuss talks on Gaza cease-fire, hostage release deal

In a Thursday phone call, U.S. President Joe Biden and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed collaborative efforts to secure a cease-fire for the conflict in Gaza and facilitate the release of hostages on both sides.

"President Biden and the Prime Minister discussed ongoing efforts to finalize a ceasefire deal together with the release of hostages, as outlined by President Biden and endorsed by the UN Security Council, the G7, and countries around the world," said a White House statement.

During the phone call, the leaders discussed Hamas' recent response to a proposed cease-fire.

Biden also expressed approval for Netanyahu's decision to authorize his negotiators to engage with mediators from the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt in order to help reach a deal.

While Biden reaffirmed the U.S.' strong commitment to Israel's security, both expressed anticipation for a July 15 meeting of their national security teams, set to take place in the Strategic Consultative Group format.

On Wednesday, Israel said it had received Hamas' response to the Gaza cease-fire proposal via Egyptian and Qatari mediators.

Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S. have been trying for months to secure a truce and the release of the 120 remaining hostages in Gaza, but to no avail.

Hamas says any deal must end the war and bring a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Israel, however, argues it will accept only temporary pauses in the fighting and wants to end the governance capabilities of the resistance group.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

More than 38,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 87,400 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nearly nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.