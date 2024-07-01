Turkish army 'neutralizes' 2 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish forces have "neutralized" two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the Turkish National Defense Ministry announced on Monday.

Turkish Armed Forces detected and "neutralized" two PKK terrorists in Operation Claw-Lock region in northern Iraq, the ministry said.

"Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces continue to destroy terrorism at its source with uninterrupted operations," it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, just across the Turkish border, to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

Türkiye in 2022 launched Operation Claw-Lock to target the terror group PKK's hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions.