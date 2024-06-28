Erdoğan: There is no reason not to re-establish ties with Syria

Responding to a question about relations with Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his comments to journalists following the Friday prayers that there is no reason not to establish ties.



Erdoğan added that Türkiye has no intention or goal to interfere in Syria's internal affairs.



"Just as we kept our ties very lively in the past - we even held talks between our families with Mr Assad - it is certainly not possible (to say) this will not happen again in the future, it can happen," he said after Friday prayers.







