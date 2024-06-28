 Contact Us
News World Erdoğan: There is no reason not to re-establish ties with Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized that there are no obstacles to establishing relations with Syria during a press briefing after Friday prayers. He clarified that Ankara has no plans to intervene in Syria's internal affairs.

Published June 28,2024
Responding to a question about relations with Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his comments to journalists following the Friday prayers that there is no reason not to establish ties.

Erdoğan added that Türkiye has no intention or goal to interfere in Syria's internal affairs.

"Just as we kept our ties very lively in the past - we even held talks between our families with Mr Assad - it is certainly not possible (to say) this will not happen again in the future, it can happen," he said after Friday prayers.